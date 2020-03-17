Fox News Host Admits He Should Have Taken Coronavirus More Seriously After Downplaying Calls To Isolate

Jesse Watters says he went out on the town this weekend, going out to dinner despite rising calls for people to start practicing social distancing amid the outbreak of the coronavirus. On the network, he was seen as one of the most skeptical voices about the severity of the virus.

Now, the Fox News host is admitted that he got it wrong. Speaking on The Five on Monday afternoon, Watters said he has since decided to limit his contact with others and encouraging the network’s viewers to start doing the same.

“I went to visit my mom this weekend and she made me wear gloves to come inside of her house. She is suspicious that I might have coronavirus,” Watters said, via Media Matters. “I wore the gloves all afternoon in the house. That’s what it is.”

“I didn’t take the social distancing that seriously Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. I went out to dinner here in the city. And I woke up this morning I realized that was not the right move. I am no longer going out to dinner.”

As The Daily Beast noted, Watters was seen as one of the “worst offenders when it came to downplaying the severity of the outbreak” during recent weeks. Watters told viewers that if he were to contract the virus, he would “beat it” through positive thinking. He encouraged Americans to continue going out, saying he was still riding the subway close to others and ordering Chinese take-out.

“I’m not afraid of the coronavirus and no one else should be that afraid either,” Watters had said.

Health experts have recommended that people self-isolate as much as possible, limiting contact with others to slow the spread of the virus and keep the medical system from being overwhelmed. Across the country, a number of states have taken actions including closing schools, restaurants, and bars.

Some members of the conservative media world have been criticized for downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, following early statements from President Donald Trump saying that the United States would quickly be through the ordeal. There has also been a disparity between how Republicans have viewed the coronavirus crisis compared to Americans as a whole. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent poll found that 60 percent of Republicans believed that the worst of the pandemic was already past. Among Democrats, less than 20 percent believed that the worst of the crisis was past.