Andrew Yang Says He Has Been In Touch With Donald Trump’s White House To Discuss UBI

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said Tuesday that he has been in touch with Donald Trump‘s White House as it considers sending Americans a cash stimulus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m pleased to see the White House adopt our vision of putting money directly into the hands of hard-working Americans,” Yang wrote in a statement.

The Humanity Forward founder is referring to his campaign’s signature proposal of a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for all American adults, which he touted throughout his suspended 2020 campaign.

“It’s unfortunate to see this development take place under the current circumstances, but this is exactly what Universal Basic Income is designed to do — offer a way to ensure that Americans can make ends meet when they need it most.”

In the statement, Yang claimed that his team is “eager” to help the White House as they attempt to implement a UBI stimulus in as smooth a manner as possible. He also expressed hope that the stimulus cheques would continue beyond the current pandemic and help Americans prepare for future crises.

My statement on the discussed stimulus package. My team has been in touch with the White House and we are offering resources.

Speaking on CNN Tuesday, Yang said he was “thrilled” about the White House’s consideration of a cash stimulus and noted its importance for families that are not currently equipped to deal with the COVID-19 spread. Yang recommended the stimulus be at least a minimum of $1,000 per month for each adult and $500 per child. According to Yang, Trump’s White House told his team that they were interested in any resources and data they had about the benefits of UBI.

The news comes not long after Yang took to Twitter to pressure Congress to pass a UBI stimulus. Others who have called for a similar stimulus include former President Barack Obama‘s chief economist, Jason Furman, UBI advocate Scott Santens, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

As reported by Breitbart, Mnuchin said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the White House wants to send cash relief to Americans “immediately.” The publication noted that the cash would help households that are low on money due to loss of business or work, which threatens to halt the economy.

Throughout his campaign, Yang has touted UBI as a way to provide Americans with money and boost the economy, as he claims such funds would recirculate into local businesses and services.

“Our economy functions much better when we have money to spend, where we can participate in the market, where businesses are responsive to us,” Yang said during his campaign, per CBS News.