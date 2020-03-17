Spanish Bombshell Lorena Duran Sizzles In Tiny Thong Bikini In Sneak Peek From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Lorena Duran was featured in a new Instagram post by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Tuesday, March 17, in which the Spanish bombshell showcased her curvy figure in a tiny bikini. The magazine shared a video with its 2.1 million followers, which is a sneak peek from Duran’s upcoming spread in the 2020 edition.

In the clip, Duran — who is best known for being the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria’s Secret campaign, according to Sports Illustrated — walked on a sandy beach near the ocean. The camera was positioned behind her as Duran walked in the opposite direction, putting her backside front and center. As she walked away, the brunette beauty looked over her right shoulder at the camera, shooting a fierce look at the viewer.

Duran rocked a two-piece bathing suit in two types of green and a dark blue, creating a gradient effect. The bikini top featured a triangle cut with spaghetti straps that went around the model’s neck, while another strap tied behind her back.. The triangles were small, teasing quite a bit of Duran’s cleavage.

On her lower body, Duran had on a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. The main part of the bikini was super small, with a thong bottom that put the model’s perky booty fully on display.

Duran wore her hair in wet strands that were brushed back, giving her the perfect beach look.

Sports Illustrated announced that the model would be joining the team as a rookie in mid-January. As Sports Illustrated revealed on Instagram, Duran went to the British Virgin Islands to shoot her first spread for the magazine, which was captured by photographer Josie Clough. In addition to Duran, other models who were also shot in the Caribbean territory included Haley Kalil, Robin Holzken, Olivia Brower and Samantha Hoopes. The 2020 issue should hit newsstands in early May.

In just a few hours, the video has been viewed more than 148,000 times, garnering upwards of 20,300 likes and over 260 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Duran’s beauty and to share their thoughts about the video.

