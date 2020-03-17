Bethany Lily April Flaunts Killer Curves In Saucy New Video For Instagram

Internet sensation Bethany Lily April blessed fans around the world with a saucy new video that starred herself on social media on Tuesday, March 17. The blond bombshell shared the post with her 2.2 million followers on her Instagram account, as it quickly proved to be a smash.

The British model’s video displayed her from several angles as she posed poolside while drinking a shake from Bang Energy, a vitamin company she often promotes for. Bethany could be seen walking out of the pool as she rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, a light pink lipstick, and bold mascara, while her long blond locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. However, it was her killer curves that demanded most of the attention as the model sported a revealing mismatched two-piece bikini that left little to the imagination.

The swimsuit top, which was a peach color, featured two thin straps that went over Bethany’s shoulders. The bra was further designed with two cut-outs over the middle of the model’s chest. The tiny top hugged Bethany’s voluptuous figure as it struggled to keep everything in place, all the while it exposed plenty of cleavage, sideboob and underboob.

In a daring fashion move, Bethany combined the top with a pair of vibrant orange colored bikini bottoms that had neon green side straps. The briefs, which were designed with a high-rise cut, helped to display much of the model’s curvy but toned figure as it drew attention to her hips, thighs and flat midriff.

The stunner did not accessorize the look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

In the post’s caption, Bethany expressed how the tropical setting she was filmed in was “very different to my home in England.” She further directed her followers to the Instagram pages of Bang Energy and their CEO.

The smoking-hot video was met with instant praise from a multitude of Bethany’s fans as it garnered more than 11,000 likes in the first hour of going live, as well as more than 30,000 views. An additional 500 fans also took to the comments section to verbalize their support for the post and the model — with the number growing by the minute.

“You are such a beauty,” one user wrote.

“One of the best Bang Energy videos out. The body and beauty are on point,” a second admirer added.

“Gorgeous beyond recognition,” a third fan asserted.

“Always spectacular my love,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Bethany has shared several sizzling bikini looks on social media lately. On March 13, the hottie again sported a mismatched two-piece bikini set as she displayed her famous figure, per The Inquisitr. The snapshot amassed more than 98,000 likes.