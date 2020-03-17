Ashanti Flaunts Her Curves On Stage In Fishnet Stockings And An Outrageous Green Coat

R&B superstar Ashanti tantalized her 5.3 million Instagram followers with several snaps from a recent concert she did in Philadelphia. For the occasion, Ashanti rocked a wild ensemble that showcased her voluptuous physique.

In her most recent Instagram post, Ashanti shared a moment from the performance that highlighted her energy on stage. She was bending her legs slightly, and had one hand holding a bedazzled microphone. The other hand was extended slightly in front of her, flashing her long nails.

Ashanti rocked a deep forest green fur or faux fur coat that had some major volume, and featured voluminous sleeves and even a collar. She kept the bottom half of her ensemble streamlined to balance out the statement coat, rocking a pair of fishnet stockings. While her full look wasn’t visible in the shot because of her pose, a previous update from the same performance showcased that Ashanti wore a skimpy black bodysuit that appeared to be crafted from leather or some type of material with a sheen to it.

Though she was indoors, Ashanti added her own flair to the ensemble by wearing a pair of sunglasses with geometric embellished frames. She also accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

Ashanti’s long locks were parted in the middle and hung down in a sleek style, grazing her thighs. Her large sunglasses obscured the majority of her face, so her full beauty look wasn’t visible, but she added a burst of color by choosing a vibrant pink hue for her lips.

The stage lights behind her glowed white and purple, and Ashanti seemed utterly wrapped up in the performance. She told her fans in the caption of the post that the crowd in Philadelphia was “super turnt.”

The bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 11,000 likes within just two hours. The post also received 139 comments from her eager Instagram followers.

“We had a ball. The Queen shut the building down,” one fan, who seemed to have gone to the show, commented.

“Your performance was the best,” another follower agreed.

“A true show stopper,” one fan commented.

“Gucci glasses on fleeek #queen,” one follower added.

When it comes to her ensembles on stage, Ashanti seems to favor skintight bodysuits and fishnet stockings. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell showed off her hourglass physique in a red hot look from a performance at Madison Square Garden. The red bodysuit she wore that evening showed off her voluptuous legs, and made a major style statement.