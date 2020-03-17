Hannah Brown Spotted In White Bikini Hanging Out In Florida With ‘The Bachelorette’ Runner-Up Tyler Cameron

The Bachelorette stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron may not be making any bold, public declarations about the status of their reignited friendship, but they also aren’t exactly hiding much at this point either. Just a couple of days after Hannah was spotted being picked up by Tyler at an airport in Florida near his home, they were seen hanging out on the beach together along with some of his friends.

TMZ snapped a handful of photos showing Tyler and Hannah together in Florida. The outlet details that Hannah, Tyler, and friends were playing volleyball, hanging out on the beach, and goofing around in the ocean water with a few others on Monday.

Hannah had her long, blond hair pulled back and tucked under a pink baseball cap in a number of the snaps and she wore a white bikini as she walked around barefoot in the sand. Tyler was seemingly right by her side the whole time, wearing a pair of swim trunks that were pink with palm trees on them.

The photos snapped by TMZ’s photographers did not reveal anything scandalous or juicy happening between the two. Hannah and Tyler seemed pretty inseparable, but they weren’t showing any PDA either. Despite that, The Bachelorette fans who have been hoping to see these two together again are feeling pretty happy about this situation.

After seemingly keeping their distance from one another since last fall, Hannah flew to Florida a couple of weeks ago to support Tyler after his mom Andrea passed away suddenly. Hannah spent time with Tyler’s family and friends and then flew back to see her family in Alabama for a few days.

Over this past weekend, she was back in Florida again. On Monday, Tyler’s best friend Matt James even shared a photo on his Instagram page showing him goofing around with Hannah. For The Bachelorette fans who have been following Hannah and Tyler throughout this journey, they knew this was significant since Matt wasn’t exactly a fan of hers after the finale last fall.

Are things just platonic between Tyler and Hannah at this point, with The Bachelorette star supporting a friend after a difficult loss? Are Tyler and Hannah officially dating and pursuing a relationship? They don’t seem to be in any hurry to clarify anything for their fans. Besides, “Tannah” supporters probably wouldn’t want them to rush to publicly label this anyway.

Regardless of the nature of their relationship, Hannah and Tyler appear to be having a lot of fun together in Florida at the moment. She seems comfortable with all of his friends and The Bachelorette fans will be keeping an eye on these two to see how long she stays with Tyler in Florida as well as what transpires between them next.