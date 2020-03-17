Fans Thank Hoda Kotb For Bringing Them A Smile With Rare Video Of Haley Joy Dancing

Hoda Kotb’s most recent social media post of her daughter Haley Joy is bringing a smile to her fans during a time when they need it the most. For the past few weeks, Kotb has been keeping her Instagram page consistent, sharing a number of inspirational quotes from her book I Really Needed This Today. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been causing panic and fear across the globe, The Today Show host decided to put a smile on her fans’ faces with a rare and sweet glimpse into her life.

In the caption of the short video clip, Kotb thanked a man named Ryan for holding a music class today, but she did not tag his specific page or mention his last name. The sweet and short video showed the 3-year-old standing in front of an iPad, jamming out to Ryan’s music. Haley joyously danced around, holding a pink tambourine in her hand while she bounced up and down and made sweet music. The tot was all smiles, and it was easy to see that she was having a really fun time joining along with the class.

The eldest daughter of Kotb wore her long dark locks pulled back in a ponytail, securing it with a thick black scrunchie. She also sported a Sesame Street shirt that had Elmo on the front in addition to her name in big, black letters.

The sweet post has only been on Kotb’s page for a few hours, but it’s garnering a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the clip has amassed over 24,000 likes as well as 600 comments. Many Instagrammers commented on the shot to thank Kotb for bringing a smile to their face today while countless others couldn’t help but chime in on how sweet Haley Joy is. Many others flooded the comments section with heart emoji to express their opinions instead of using words.

“This put a biiig smile on my face!! Thank you. I needed this,” one follower wrote along with a pink heart and flower emoji.

“Adorable! Nothing like the joy of a child to remind us of the goodness in the world,” a second fan chimed in.

“Put that so needed smile on my face! Thank you!!” another one of Kotb’s fans excitedly added.

The adorable photo of the Hoda’s little girl comes shortly after The Inquisitr shared that her co-stars, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, are taking some time off from work after another staffer of The Today Show’s third hour tested positive for COVID-19.