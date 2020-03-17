Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Sports Bra & Matching Bike Shorts

The Polish model sizzled in her skintight activewear.

On Tuesday, March 17, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a sizzling snap for her 2.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photo, taken in Szklarska Poręba, Poland, shows the 26-year-old beauty standing with her shoulders back on a white carpeted floor in front of a mirror. A bed with a light gray duvet can be seen in the background. The Instagram star smiled sweetly and lowered her gaze to look at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

Veronica sizzled in skintight activewear that consisted of a plunging gray sports bra and a pair of matching bike shorts from the clothing company Bo and Tee. The figure-hugging workout gear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the casual look simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The stunning application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and winged eyeliner. Her nails were also manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she has been using her bedroom as a place to work from home. She also provided additional advertisement for Bo and Tee by tagging the company and noting the workout set is comfortable.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Veronica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are incredibly beautiful @veronicabielik,” gushed one fan, adding a string of red heart and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Your smile is exceptional. [I’m] so addicted to it,” added a different follower.

“Wow you are so unbelievable and so crazy beautiful,” commented another devotee.

“Magnificent smile and you are so gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, Veronica is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, the digital influencer uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut cropped tank top and low-rise jeans while striking a pose on a paved walkway. That post has been liked over 73,000 times since it was shared.