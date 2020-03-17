Donald Trump Says He Has ‘Always Known’ Coronavirus Is A Pandemic

During a Tuesday press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, MSNBC’s Kristen Welker noted that Donald Trump‘s tone on the crisis has shifted over the past 24 hours and become more somber, Raw Story reports. In response, the president suggested that his COVID-19 messaging has been consistent throughout recent months.

“I have seen that where people actually liked it,” Trump said, speaking of his Monday briefing on the virus.

“But I didn’t feel different. I’ve always known this is a real — this is a pandemic.”

“I thought it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” he added.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Paul Waldman pointed to the Tuesday press conference as the beginning of Trump’s pivot on coronavirus messaging and suggested his statements were a sign to supporters to shift gears along with him.

“It’s time for Trump supporters to stop denying that the coronavirus is a big deal and focus on praising Trump’s extraordinary leadership in this time of crisis,” Waldman said of Trump’s alleged underlying message.

According to Waldman, it’s only a matter of time before Trump and his supporters will claim that the president has always treated coronavirus as a serious crisis. Such comments will conflict with Trump’s previous comments, which suggested that the virus was a transient phenomenon and not something that was cause for concern.

Waldman also pointed to Trump’s Monday press conference and his claim that the problem is one that only recently arose.

“We have a problem that a month ago nobody ever thought about,” Trump said on Monday.

Waldman called the comment “completely false,” noting that China was already on lockdown one month ago and the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the virus a global health emergency as it spread to Europe and the United States

A recent piece by The New York Times outlined all the times Trump downplayed the coronavirus, including in late January, when he told Americans everything would “work out well.” Notably, the president’s comment came as Tom Frieden, who ran the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for eight years, warned that the coronavirus would continue to spread.

“We need to learn — and fast — about how it spreads,” Friedman wrote in an opinion piece.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump was allegedly advised by his senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to suggest that the coronavirus is a media exaggeration. Kushner also reportedly pushed Trump to declare a national emergency to combat the virus.