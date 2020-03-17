Latina Bombshell Valeria Orsini Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tiny Bikini At The Beach

Valeria Orsini flaunted her enviable body to her 4.2 million Instagram fans with her most recent post, much to their delight. The Latina bombshell shared a snapshot that saw her down in the sand as she rocked a bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

For the shot, Orsini — whose background includes Colombian, Puerto Rican and Italian, as per her Instagram bio — kneeled down on a beach as she sat on her heels. The model her knees slightly apart while she rested on hand on her thigh and the other on her head. She was in a three-quarter pose that put her left side toward the camera. Orsini directed her gaze toward the horizon as she smiled for the shot. The model and influencer posed for the photo in a cave at a beach in Malibu, California, as the geotag she added to her post revealed.

Orsini sported a two-piece bathing suit in a dark green tone that contrasted with her pale skin. On her upper body, she had on an interesting bikini top that featured large triangles with wrinkled details below the bottom straps, adding a romantic touch to the suit. The bikini also has thin straps that tied behind her neck. While the triangles offered a good amount of coverage, they still teased quite a bit of her cleavage.

Orsini teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching string bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. The strings were positioned much higher on the body than the front, a placement that helped showcase the model’s slender midsection as it contrasted with her toned lower body. Orsini didn’t share where her swimsuit is from.

Orsini wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that cascaded all around her.

In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Orsini shared a lengthy caption about the possible lessons we will have to learn. She wondered if the pandemic might help us realize that taking things more slowly is good for the environment.

The photo raked in more than 45,000 likes and upwards of 740 comment, proving to be a hit with her fans who took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“Mami,” one user wrote, including a fire and a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“So good,” replied another fan, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Omg you look so amazing! I am glad seeing you happy and I am proud of you of what you have accomplished since I’ve followed you here on Instagram!! You got this and always think positive!! Love u always!!” a third one chimed in.