Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In Navy Blue Thong Panties & A Matching Bra

Chloe Saxon slayed in some skimpy lingerie for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday afternoon. The model flaunted her curves as she got steamy for the camera.

In the sexy pic, Chloe rocked a navy blue bra with straps that wrapped around her midsection. The garment showcased the model’s massive cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy. She also donned matching thong panties that were cut high on her curvy hips and spotlighted her round booty and tiny waist.

The brunette beauty posed in front of a mirror with her hip pushed out. One arm hung at her side while the other was raised up so that she could run her fingers through her hair. Her reflection allowed fans to peek at her backside as she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The straight strands hung down her back. She also a few tendrils loose to frame her face.

The model opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to give her eyes a little extra pop. She gave her skin a soft glow with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the glam look with a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of 654,000-plus followers went wild for the shot. Fans clicked the like button more than 9,200 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left more than 190 messages in the comments section to gush over the racy look.

“Hello You Are So Hot I Love You So Much You Are So Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“You so pretty with some beautiful,” another stated.

“I can’t imagine you ever look bad,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely ridiculously super sexy perfect beautiful body just keeps getting better and better in every pic,” remarked a fourth social media user.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently gave her fans a thrill when she posed in a skintight dress with a daring cut across the front. The gown showcased all of the model’s enviable curves and gave fans a peek at her bare chest underneath. To date, that snap has earned more than 20,000 likes and over 320 comments.