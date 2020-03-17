Daniella Chavez Spills Out Of Tiny Navy Bikini In Sizzling New Snapshot

Internet sensation Daniella Chavez sent hearts racing around the world on social media on Tuesday, March 17, after she posted a sexy shot of herself in a tiny bikini. The blond bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the picture with her 12.7 million followers as it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 30-year-old Playboy model, who is of Chilean descent, took center stage in the snapshot as she posed laying down on the floor on what appeared to be a wooden boardwalk.

In the photo, Daniella looked to be rocking a full face of makeup as she had bold red lipstick on and foundation, however, her eyes were covered by large square-framed black sunglasses. She shared a pout directly with the camera as her long blond locks were pinned back away from her face. However, it was the stunner’s full-figured assets that were front-and-center as she sported a tiny navy bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

The swimsuit top, which featured thin versatile strings that Daniella had tied behind her neck, was designed with a triangular cut that barely kept the stunner’s voluptuous chest from fully spilling out as it revealed an abundance of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Though it was hard to see what type of bikini bottoms Daniella opted for, users could discern they were a matching navy color. The briefs also appeared to be high-waisted as one strap was visible just below the model’s chiseled abs. Clearly on display though were Daniella’s toned arms as she flexed a bit of muscle.

Daniella finished the beachside look off with a black wide-brimmed floppy hat that kept her face protected from the sun’s dangerous rays. She also sported short lilac polished nails.

The model did not indicate where she was located but it was surely somewhere warm and tropical. In the post’s caption, which was typed in Spanish, the South American hottie asked her followers how their day was going.

The saucy snapshot was met with instantaneous approval from tens of thousands fans as it amassed more than 28,000 likes in the first half hour of going live. Several hundred followers also took to the comments section to voice their praise for the sexy look as the number grew by the minute.

“Beautiful baby,” one user commented.

“Looking amazingly beautiful,” a second user added.

“The best girl on planet Earth,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Nice and chic,” a fourth fan asserted.

The model has shared several racy bikini snaps on Instagram this last week, sending plenty of fans into a frenzy. On March 14, Daniella rocked a minuscule hot-pink two-piece bikini that revealed much of her killer curves, per The Inquisitr.