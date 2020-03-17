Lili Reinhart Goes Pantless In Hot New Photo On Instagram

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 17, to upload a sultry snapshot that made her fans go crazy. In the update, the 23-year-old star was seen sporting a pantless look for her latest L’Officiel USA campaign.

In the brand new post, Lili was photographed against an all-white backdrop. She sat on a white cube platform, with her legs up, as she looked at the camera. She looked spectacular while clad in a light blue-and-white tweed jacket from Marc Jacobs.

Also on display was her toned legs as she wore no pants in the image. In addition to her sexy ensemble, she sported a pair of white socks and a light blue bandana over her blond hair — which was styled by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.

The Hustlers star enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta for her glam look. The application included well-defined brows, subtle eyeshadow, thick mascara, a hint of pink blush, and some pink color on her lips. She also rocked light pink-colored nails, which was done by nail artist Steph Stone.

In the photo itself, Lili tagged stylist Laura Marciano, professional photographer Jory Lee Cordy, and creative and strategic partner for big brands Mark Jacobs.

The Cleveland native wrote a short caption, describing the photo as a “distraction.” With negative news circling online due to the Coronavirus situation, Lili’s stunning snap surely distracted her fans and seemingly brought joy to their day.

Within only an hour of posting, the latest share received more than 1.8 million likes and over 10,000 comments — and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. Other followers were quite speechless on Lili’s sheer display of skin. Instead, they dropped a trail of emoji. While her boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, simply liked the photo.

“CONSIDER ME DISTRACTED,” Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch commented on the post.

“Beautiful as always! You keep killing us all with your photos,” an admirer gushed.

“It worked. I’m VERY distracted. THIS IS A VIBE,” a third social media fan chimed in.

“YOU MAKE ME HAPPY EVERY TIME. You are amazing. With any type of clothing, you look great!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Other than the seductive snap, Lili posted a monochromatic photo on Instagram, wherein she rocked a black crop top and black cycling shorts. The stunning shot was also from her L’Officiel USA shoot, and as of recent, it gained over 1.5 million likes and about 7,400 comments.