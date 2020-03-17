WWE Rumors: NXT TakeOver: Tampa And Hall Of Fame Ceremony Officially Canceled

Two huge "WrestleMania" week events are currently not going to take place at all.

The biggest event of the year for WWE will already be moved and take place in front of no fans, but two other events may not end up happening at all. With WrestleMania 36 being moved out of Tampa to an empty arena due to the coronavirus, many are wondering about other big happenings that week. While there has been nothing officially said, NXT TakeOver: Tampa and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony may not end up taking place at all.

On Monday evening, WWE made the official announcement to cancel WrestleMania 36 in Tampa and move it to the Performance Center in Orlando. With that event still taking place, fans are not forgetting about all the other great things that usually come with the biggest wrestling week of each year, but 2020 will be truly condensed.

WrestleMania week is typically a huge deal with numerous events happening throughout the days leading up to the pay-per-view. This year, the COVID-19 threat is not allowing that to happen and WWE French announce team member Pat Laprade said on his Twitter that the Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT TakeOver: Tampa are not taking place as planned.

WWE | Pour ce qui est de NXT TakeOver et le HOF, les deux n’auront pas lieu sous leurs formes planifiées. La rumeur veut que le mercredi avant WrestleMania, un gros show de NXT, semblable au TakeOver, soit présenté à la télé. Pour le HOF, des discours pourraient meubler Raw et SD pic.twitter.com/tZopSpoelR — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) March 17, 2020

In his tweet, it states that TakeOver and the Hall of Fame ceremony “will not take place in their planned forms.” He went on to say that nothing has been confirmed, but there are rumors flying around that “a big NXT show similar to TakeOver” will take place on the Wednesday night before WrestleMania.

As for the Hall of Fame, speeches could end up being moved to episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown instead of an individual ceremony. Of course, these are all expected to take place in empty arenas until the threat of the coronavirus is still an issue.

Already, one episode of SmackDown and one episode of Raw have taken place in empty arenas at the Performance Center. This week’s episode of the blue brand will do the same and WWE is expected to keep it that way for quite some time which could lead to Hall of Fame speeches only being viewed by fans watching from home.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that further word from WWE is expected soon in regard to other WrestleMania 36 week events. It’s hard to know just what the schedule will be or what’s going to happen after the scrambling taking place due to the coronavirus outbreak. For now, NXT TakeOver: Tampa and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony are not going to be taking place as planned, and it is not known when or where they will happen.