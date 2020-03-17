Alexa Collins Slays In A Minuscule Pink Snakeskin Bikini

Alexa Collins is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The American model took to her account on Tuesday to dazzle her 851,000 followers with a steamy new post that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The upload included a total of three photos of the 24-year-old standing inside a small room made of wooden slats. She looked ready to head outside and work on her tan, as she was dressed in nothing more than a skimpy bikini from Lady Lux Swimwear that left little to the imagination.

Alexa slayed in her barely-there swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The set boasted a bold, pink-and-black snakeskin pattern that alone was enough to turn heads — though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job.

The blond bombshell’s swimwear included a skimpy, halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and an open back that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. Its plunging neckline and tiny, triangle-shaped cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage as well as a teasing glimpse of underboob.

Alexa’s matching bikini bottoms were equally-as risque as the top half of her look, if not more. The piece covered up only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed the stunner to show off her sculpted legs. She posed with her backside to the camera in one of the sizzling snaps, revealing her swimsuit’s cheeky design that left her curvy booty almost completely exposed. Meanwhile, its gold chain waistband was tied in dainty bows low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and show off her flat midsection.

Alexa kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a dainty pair of stud earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in a voluminous style that spilled to her shoulders and wore a full face of makeup. That application included a glossy pink lip gloss, pink blush, shimmering highlighter and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Florida hottie’s latest social media appearance with love. The triple Instagram update has earned over 2,400 likes after just 25 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexa was “the most beautiful queen.”

“Wonderful. Love the second shot,” commented a third follower.

“Love the snakeskin and the pink,” gushed a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the social media sensation saw her flaunting her fit physique and lean legs in a fiery red bodysuit. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 15,000 likes.