Cuban Stunner Claudia Sampedro Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Neon PVC Bikini

Claudia Sampedro showed off her amazing bikini body to her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, March 16, when she took to the social media app to post a two-photo slideshow of herself soaking up the sun.

The slideshow showed the Cuban bombshell lying on her back outside in a minuscule bikini that put her toned body and famous curves fully on display. Sampedro lay on a blue striped towel with a book on her side. The model held her phone directly above her face to capture the selfies. In both shots, she puckered her lips into a kiss directed at the camera. Sampedro lifted up her torso slightly for the shots, which hardened her stomach and showcased her incredible abs.

Both photos were similar, with just minor differences in her head position and facial expression. According to the geotag she added to the post, Sampedro was sunbathing on a patch of grass in Miami, Florida, where she lives.

Sampedro sported a two-piece bathing suit that featured a neon orange PVC material. The bikini top included clear straps that went over her shoulders. Another clear strap wrapped around her sternum and back. The triangles were super small, leaving quite a lot of her chest and cleavage on display.

The brunette stunner teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured the same clear straps on the sides. The straps sat high on her body, leaving her full, wide hips on display. The main part of the bottoms were also tiny and bunched in. As Sampedro shared in the caption, her swimsuit is from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram page. A quick look on the brand’s website revealed that the suit is called Clear Skies 2 Piece PVC Strap Bikini and sells for $192.

Sampedro protected her eyes and face from the glaring Florida sun with a stylish straw hat, which she touched with her fingers for the selfies.

In her caption, Sampedro offered a reflection in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. She stated that that this is a time for us to “search within” and focus on our homes, either literally or metaphorically.

The photo garnered more than 24,300 likes and over 320 comments. Instagram users used the occasion to praise Sampedro’s beauty and body and to engage with her caption.

“Agreed! This is what it is about,” one user wrote, adding a sparkle emoji at the end of the comment.

“Bodyyyyy,” anther user raved.

“Please drop your diet plan!” a third one asked.