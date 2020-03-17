Pregnant Nikki Bella Admits She Is ‘Hibernating’ As Coronavirus Concerns Grow

As concerns over the novel coronavirus continue to mount, celebrities are speaking out. WWE star Nikki Bella recently took to Instagram to share a message about the pandemic that is sweeping the world.

The mom-to-be shared a series of six photos on the social networking site. The first photo showed Nikki in a black bikini giving a kiss to her niece, Birdie. She then shared a video which showed Birdie getting ready to go for a swim as her mom, Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella who is also pregnant, stood by watching. In the video, Brie revealed that the sisters are next door neighbors which makes “hibernating” easier. Nikki showed off her growing baby bump in another snap and then shared two photos of herself with fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

Along with the series of photos, Nikki opened up about the pandemic.

“In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important,” she wrote.

She admitted that she had suffered from Influenza Type B during her first trimester of pregnancy. She explained that experience left “no question” about her going into “hibernation,” noting that she was thinking about the safety of her unborn baby. For the past week, the WWE star has been “hibernating” and has been able to find activities to keep her both busy and grounded. From spending time with family and her fiance to writing and working from home, Nikki has been able to keep busy while keeping safe.

Nikki added that now is a time for “sacrifice” and “help.” She urged her followers to help out the elderly if it people “can” and if it is “safe” for them to do so.

“Be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them,” Nikki added.

She ended her post by letting her followers know she hopes they stay “healthy” and “safe.”

Nikki’s post had over 312,000 likes from her more than 9 million followers. Not only that, but the post also had over 1,000 comments from her followers who admitted they “loved” her post.

One follower mentioned in a comment that the current coronavirus pandemic is giving them “anxiety.” Nikki replied to the follower and let her know that meditation has helped Nikki with the stress and anxiety she has had.

Over the weekend, Nikki’s sister Brie shared a photo of the sisters baby bumps. Both Nikki and Brie are pregnant and set to give birth later this year.