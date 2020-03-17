Donald Trump Asks Fast Food Companies To Limit Service To Takeout, Drive-Thru & Delivery

A report from Breitbart claims that Donald Trump‘s White House hosted a call with fast food restaurant executives on Tuesday morning and asked them to limit food service to takeout, drive-thru, and delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The executives were reportedly from Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Papa Johns, Subway, and Wendy’s executives from Bloomin’ Brands, which is the parent company of Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, and Outback. Top executives from Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, were also reportedly present on the call.

According to CNBC, a person with direct knowledge of the conversation claimed that one executive on the call urged Trump to provide small business owners with money to ensure they can maintain employees on their payroll, remain solvent, and continue growing once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

The source claimed that Trump responded positively to the suggestion.

“I think you’re really going to like what we’re doing,” the president allegedly said.

Trump reportedly asked the executives to follow the guidelines he provided to help the United States contain the novel virus. In a statement, White House press secretary Judd Deere claimed that the executives were willing to work with the administration.

“All of the executives committed their restaurants to this critical guideline and assured the President they fully intend to continue feeding their communities through these other innovative avenues.”

In a briefing after the call, Trump showered praise on the executives for their cooperation.

“They have been fantastic,” he said. “They’re keeping it open, smaller staffs. Very capable people, very capable companies.”

President @realDonaldTrump spoke with Fast Food executives to ensure they are following guidelines to combat the spread of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/u0tY7R8iZL — Team Trump (Text SHAMROCK to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 17, 2020

In a piece for Eater, Monica Burton noted Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s recent claim that an upcoming stimulus package would help businesses of 500 people or less, which would likely include restaurants. But as Burton noted, it might leave out restaurant groups like Union Square Hospitality Group and Momofuku, which have more than 500 employees but aren’t big enough to be a fast-food chain like McDonald’s, which is remaining open amid the pandemic

“It would appear that by leaving them off the call, they may get left out altogether,” she wrote.

Outside of business relief, Mnuchin said Tuesday morning that the White House is considering an economic stimulus package that would include money sent to all American adults. The package would help the public continue to pay rent and buy food amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the shuttering of many businesses. According to reports, the package is expected in the next couple of weeks.