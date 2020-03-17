NFL Rumors: Detroit Lions Releasing Defensive Captain Devon Kennard

The latest round of NFL rumors has the Detroit Lions making a surprising move on the personnel front. Mike Garafolo reported on Twitter sources have told him the team is set to release outside linebacker Devon Kennard. The move, as Garafolo points out, is a surprise because Kennard is a defensive captain and is coming off back-to-back seven sack seasons. The NFL.com reporter also says for those reasons, there shouldn’t be any shortage of interest in the defensive star.

The Lions appear to have shed Kennard in order to get more room under the cap. However, Detroit was 31st in the NFL last season in yards allowed per game, with over 400. It’s hard for analysts to square that with getting rid of one of the team’s better defensive starters.

Kennard just finished his second season in Detroit after playing his first four with the New York Giants. He was almost a full-time starter for the Lions, appearing in 31 games and starting 30 of them over the last two years. That was a change for Kennard when he was with the Giants as he started about half of his total appearances.

He rewarded his soon-to-be former squad with a career-high in sacks in 2018 with seven and matched that output last year. He also recorded a career-high in solo tackles with 45. Total tackles of 58 were near a career-high as well.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

When it comes to the market for Devon Kennard, there is an example already out there. The Cleveland Browns released linebacker Christian Kirksey last week as an apparent cost-cutting measure. There was quite the market for Kirksey as several teams hosted him for visits right after he was released. At first, the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers were said to in a three-team race for the defender. On Monday, he signed with the Packers, less than a week after hitting the free-agent list.

Things could move a bit slower for Kennard because the free-agent pool is quite a bit more full these days. Linebackers are still a commodity plenty of teams are in the market for and Garafolo isn’t the only NFL analyst who believes there will be a number of teams coming calling.

It’s been an active few days for the league in general as teams start to find out what and who is available. Offensive players have been making the most noise but players like Devon Kennard have stood out because of their rarity as well. With both the Packers and Chicago Bears already adding defensive talent to their rosters, Detroit Lions fans are likely hoping Kennard at least lands outside the division.