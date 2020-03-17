Andy Cohen Explains Baby Announcement On ‘WWHL,’ ‘Real Housewives’ Reaction, And His Plans For More Kids

Andy Cohen explains his future plans to expand his family.

Andy Cohen was featured on Vicki Gunvalson’s new Westwood One podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki, last week, where he was questioned by the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member about his decision to announce his baby news on Watch What Happens Live and his plans for more kids.

As fans will recall, Cohen confirmed he was going to be welcoming his first child, via surrogate, during an episode of his late-night talk show in December 2018 while hosting a holiday special with several OGs of his Real Housewives franchise, including Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer and Orange County’s Gunvalson.

“I thought, you know what, this entire [Watch What Happens Live] started with the Housewives, is built around the Housewives, they are like my TV family and I was like, ‘How great would it be with the OGs?'” Cohen explained of his decision to announce the then-impending birth of his first son, Ben.

Looking back, Cohen had no regrets about his on-air announcement and said that he received more love and motherly vibes from his Real Housewives cast members than he could have imagined. He also said that his night with the OGs was amazing and said that he was grateful to be surrounded with such warmth from the women.

Weeks after his announcement was made, the ladies threw Cohen an over-the-top baby shower and now, they could be preparing for a second shower as Cohen considers welcoming another child into his family of two. As he explained to Gunvalson, he comes from a pretty conventional family and wants his son to grow up with a sibling so that he is rooted in a family.

Although Cohen does have a live-in nanny who helps him care for Ben when he’s working, his schedule allows him to spend most meals with his child and to put him to bed each night before setting out to tape his live episodes of Watch What Happens Live.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen has been sharing tons of adorable photos of his son Ben in recent weeks, one of which included the boy sitting on the hood of a Volkswagen Beetle.

In the comments section of the post, Cohen was met with a number of followers, some of whom were famous, who couldn’t get enough of Ben’s cuteness.

“Omg cute on cute on cute!!!!!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote.

“Omg! Ben, I can’t handle cuteness!!” added Vanderprump Rules cast member Katie Maloney.