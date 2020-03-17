Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Colorful Figure-Hugging Dress: ‘Staying In’

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk tantalized her 6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her lean physique in a colorful ensemble. She tagged the brand LIVINCOOL by Emanuele D’Angelo in the caption of the post, suggesting that the outfit she wore may have been from that particular brand.

Elsa posed for the snaps in a luxurious space, with marble tiles along the wall behind her as well as underneath her feet. A large glass door was positioned to her left and her outfit was a burst of color in the otherwise neutral space. The dress Elsa rocked was a midi-length, and came to mid-calf. It had a slight turtleneck neckline that obscured her cleavage, and 3/4 length sleeves that made her arms look elegant. The entirety of the dress featured a striped pattern with a wide range of colors, from jet black to coral to lavender.

The blond beauty paired the look with equally vibrant footwear, selecting a pair of bright blue kitten heel sandals. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a messy up-do and she posed with one hand on her waist and the other braced against the wall. The dress hugged her curves, showing off her slim physique.

In the second snap from her update, Elsa showed that the space she was in was actually a bathroom, as she perched on the edge of a modern bathtub. Gleaming chrome hardware was visible on the wall behind her, and a bath tray covered with a few luxurious-looking items gave the space a spa vibe. Elsa’s casual stance gave the shot a high fashion vibe, and her simple yet glamorous makeup finished the look perfectly.

Elsa’s followers couldn’t get enough of the impromptu photoshoot, and the post racked up over 199,500 likes within just one day, including a like from fellow model Georgia Fowler. The post also received 552 comments from her eager fans, who shared their compliments in the comments section.

“Stunning,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“The content we all needed,” another follower added.

“Stay home, stay safe,” one fan said, referencing Elsa’s caption.

“You are so beautiful,” another commented.

While the striped ensemble didn’t show too much skin, Elsa isn’t afraid to flaunt her physique for the camera — and for her eager Instagram followers. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap from New York City in which she rocked a scandalously sexy black lace lingerie set.