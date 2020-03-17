Katie Bell Sizzles In A Pink Wrap-Around Bikini Top For New Sexy Instagram Selfies

Katie Bell took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share yet another racy bikini post with her fans. The model flaunted her features while calling herself a “snack” in the caption.

In the racy pics, Katie looked smoking hot as she rocked a revealing pink bikini top that wrapped around her midsection. The garment showcased the model’s toned arms and abundant cleavage while putting her flat tummy and tiny waist on full display.

The brunette beauty paired the top with some floral bottoms that rested high on her curvy hips. She accessorized the look with some small earrings in her lobes and a ring at the top of her ear.

The model posed with her head tilted to the side and her eyes on her phone, which she held up in order to snap the selfies. She pushed her hip to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Katie wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part. She styled her locks in straight strands that engulfed her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows. She added a soft glow to her face with highlighter on her chin, nose, and under eyes and pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the glam look with light pink lipstick.

Many of Katie’s over 1.8 million followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The pics garnered more than 62,000 likes within the first hour after its upload. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with more than 1,000 remarks.

“Love you!! You’re always beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve never been so obsessed w a human,” stated another.

“Absolutely Gorgeous! Love You Babe!” a third social media user told the model.

“Prettiest girl on the face of this earth. These posts are giving me life. I love you so much my dear,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she’s not afraid to show some skin in her online photos. She often goes scantily clad in barely-there outfits such as sheer lingerie, tiny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she showcased her bikini body in a tiny white bathing suit with a floral print as she soaked up some sun on the beach with her adorable dog.