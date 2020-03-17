Kelly Gale Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Blue Bikini On A Beach

Fashion model Kelly Gale stunned her many fans on social media on Tuesday, March 17, after she shared snapshots of herself that showed off her killer body. The brunette bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 1.3 million followers as it quickly became a hit.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, took center stage in the slideshow, which consisted of two photos, as she posed on a beach in front of the ocean during the nighttime. Kelly was fresh-faced for the sexy beachside snaps as her long raven locks dripped with water while they cascaded down her back — indicating that the stunner had just taken a dip. However, it was the Sport’s Illustrated beauty’s flawless body that stole the show as she flaunted her figure in a tiny blue two-piece bikini.

The vibrant swimwear top, which featured two straps that went over Kelly’s shoulders, looked to be made out of a soft, satin material. The model had no problem showing off her voluptuous assets as she spilled out of the bra and exposed an ample amount of cleavage and a bit of underboob.

Kelly paired the top with matching low-rise bikini bottoms that featured thin side straps. The briefs were cut in a classic Brazilian style as they provided just minimal coverage. The tiny bottoms helped to highlight the beauty’s toned and thin figure as it drew attention to her flat midriff and curvy hips.

The supermodel finished the look off with just a pair of small earrings as the sizzling swimsuit did not demand accessories.

Kelly did not indicate which beach she was photographed in, but in the post’s caption, she expressed to her fans that she is a fan of nighttime swims.

The slideshow was met with instant approval from Kelly’s followers as it garnered more than 35,000 likes in the first two hours of going live. An additional 204 fans also took to the comments sections to vocalize their support and praise for the stunner’s photos — with the number growing by the minute.

“Wow you look absolutely stunning, beautiful girl,” one user commented.

“I have to say you are my favorite Instagram model,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful shots, Kelly,” a third fan asserted.

“The bikini is super cute, love the color,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

While the rest of the world is in self-quarantine, the hottie has shared several bikini-clad shots on her social media accounts this past week from tropical locations. On March 16. the beauty wowed her fans as she sported a burnt orange two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.