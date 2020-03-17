Instagram Star Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Buxom Figure In Skimpy Velvet Dress: ‘What Social Distancing Looks Like’

Alexa Dellanos gave her 2 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, March 16, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy minidress that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed the influencer kneeling in a bed covered in white sheets that featured a dark brown, four poster structure. Dellanos sat over her heels in a three-quarter pose that put her front and right side in perspective. The model took both of her hands to her hair as she shot a sexy gaze at a point outside of the frame. Her lips were parted in a seductive way.

In her caption, Dellanos joked that this is what she does when she has to practice social distancing. She didn’t share a geotag to indicate where the picture was taken.

Dellanos sported a scanty red velvet numbeer that added a sumptuous feel to the outfit. The dress boasted an ultra-low neckline that dipped in the middle of her chest, while also scooping low on the sides, exposing some major cleavage and sideboob. The dress also included a large cutout just below the model’s chest, exposing her upper abs.

The skintight cut shift clung tightly to her body, hugging her midsection and contrasting Dellanos’s strong, wide hips with her itty bitty waist. The dress reached the top of her upper thighs, leaving her toned legs fully on display. The seams on the sides of the garment were very tight as well, causing the dress to wrinkle slightly and make it even shorter.

As Dellanos revealed in the caption, the post was an add for Oh Polly, an online retailer that often teams up with models and influencers on social media.

Dellanos wore her platinum blond hair in large, loose waves that cascaded all the way to her booty. The model also opted to for minimal makeup, wearing black mascara and a red-tinted gloss that matched her dress.

Within a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 55,200 likes and upwards of 400 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans and followers.

“You look so good,” one user raved, following the comment with a string of red heart emoji.

“Omg I wish I looked that good,” replied another user.

“Babe! Your hair looks so pretty here,” a third fan chimed in, trailing the words with a pink double heart emoji.