WWE News: CM Punk Says Superstar Has Been Texting Him For Match At ‘WrestleMania 36’

The card is still being built for the big event, but CM Punk isn't really returning, is he?

With their biggest event of the year now being confirmed to still have a place and date, WWE has to act quickly to fill the card with matches. On last night’s Monday Night Raw, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36, and it got many people talking on social media. It even had CM Punk reveal that one WWE superstar has been texting him and begging to give him a match.

Monday brought about the cancellation of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa with it being moved to the WWE Performance Center with no fans present. On Raw, matches were finally added to start filling out the card which only had five confirmed bouts for an event taking place in less than two weeks.

After the event was moved, CM Punk cracked a joke about the WWE Universal Championship Match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

While not yet accepted by Orton, the match at Mania will be the first singles match for Edge in more than nine years. After one fan pointed that out, CM Punk said, “Oooooo. Yeah that for sure sucks.”

He raises a good point as this is Edge’s first singles match in nearly a decade and it would take place in front of nobody. The WWE Performance Center won’t have a single fan in attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, but numerous fans will be watching on the WWE Network from around the world.

After saying how much it sucked, another fan on Twitter ask Punk if that was him “begging for a return?” The fan said that he begged for a return on WWE Backstage and that “no crowd reaction seems to be your element.”

It was then that Punk dropped a bit of a bombshell, or pipe-bomb, if you will, on his Twitter account.

I’m not the one texting begging for a match with me at mania. ???? — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

CM Punk did not divulge any further information than that, and never once said who was texting him and begging him for a match. Fans began throwing out their thoughts and ideas, but the former WWE Champion didn’t respond to them and offered up no more clues.

It has been speculated that Punk would end up returning to the WWE ring at some point or another, and even more once he joined WWE Backstage. There has been no serious indication that he’ll ever wrestle again, but fans will always wonder and hope.

CM Punk has seemed perfectly content on Backstage as a member of the panel who talks about wrestling, but doesn’t actually do it. He’s often been very truthful on Twitter, though, and it does appear as if someone has been texting him for a match at WrestleMania 36. WWE just doesn’t have the time to set up a return that big right now, and it isn’t confirmed that Punk will even have another wrestling match ever again.