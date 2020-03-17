Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini While Posing On A Pink Sand Beach

The model sizzled in her barely-there bikini.

On Tuesday, March 17, American model Kinsey Wolanski made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the 23-year-old stunner striking a seductive pose on a pink sand beach in Harbour Island, Bahamas where she is currently vacationing. A beautiful body of water can be seen in the background. Kinsey faced away from the photographer and laid on her side, propping herself up with one of her hands. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, with a serious expression on her face.

The YouTuber showcased her amazing assets in a blush colored string bikini. The cheeky swimsuit showcased her pert derriere that was covered in sand. In addition, her curvaceous hips and long, lean legs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Kinsey kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell’s styled her long locks in tousled waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. She generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she is prolonging her stay in the Bahamas due to the coronavirus pandemic. She noted, however, that she does not mind spending her time on the beach.

Many of Kinsey’s followers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look so amazing and sexy,” gushed one fan, adding a string of rose, red heart, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Gosh you are so perfect,” added a different devotee.

“You are the best and the most beautiful,” said another commenter.

“You are fabulous!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Fans seemed to adore the tantalizing photo, as it soon racked up more than 140,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on Instagram. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to post pictures of herself in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she wore a plunging crop top that left little to the imagination. That post has been like over 170,000 times since it was shared.