‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Is In Quarantine With Her Former Husband Mario And Their Daughter Avery In Florida

Ramona Singer's family is back together, temporarily.

Ramona Singer is in quarantine but she’s not alone.

According to a March 17 report from Bravo’s Style & Living, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member’s daughter, Avery Singer, shared a surprising video on her Instagram Stories earlier this week in which Ramona was seen sitting in the dining room of her former husband Mario Singer’s home in Florida.

“Another day, another family meal, and you’re not gonna believe who I’m with!” Avery said in her short video.

As she teased her fans and followers about the company she was in, she panned across the room she was in until she reached the dinner table, where her mother, Ramona, was seated near her father, Mario, after enjoying what was described by Style & Living as “an elegantly plated meal.”

Just a short time after announcing that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, Ramona announced she would be “voluntarily isolating” herself amid the ongoing concerns and nationwide bans stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Then, on Monday night, in a move that shocked many of her online audience members, Ramona confirmed she was self-isolating with Avery’s dad, who was treating her to a homemade dinner every night.

“What did I make tonight?” Mario asked in a video she shared with her Instagram followers.

In response, Ramona said that her former husband had whipped up “chicken with some oregano and some… what do you call it? Paco?”

Meanwhile, in the surroundings of her Instagram Stories clip, white roses were seen on the dining room table as jazz music was headed in the background.

Also on her Instagram page, Ramona shared a photo of herself and her dog, Coco, while confirming she was in quarantine with Mario and Avery in Bacon Raton, Florida. She then re-shared an Instagram Stories post shared by Avery on her page before posting a view from what appeared to be Mario’s balcony that featured the coastline of the Sunshine State.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona recently moved out of her home in the Big Apple and into a new place just floors up from her previous condo. On her social media pages, Ramona has been gracious with fans by sharing photos and videos of her home throughout her move.

In many of Ramona’s social media posts, the view from her New York City apartment was featured, as were her stunning wood floors, large windows, and updated chef’s kitchen.