Donald Trump Reportedly Advised By Jared Kushner That The Media ‘Exaggerated’ Coronavirus Threat

Jared Kushner was reportedly instrumental in advising President Donald Trump that the coronavirus outbreak was an exaggeration by the media. According to a new report from The New York Times, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser also sought a larger role in dealing with the outbreak despite a “lack of knowledge” on the topic.

Early on in the growing COVID-19 crisis, Trump faced backlash from critics who said that his response to the now-pandemic virus was too muted. Trump repeatedly advised people that the virus would fade away on its own and downplayed the threat from the disease. He repeatedly called the coverage of the virus “fake news” and slammed the media for its coverage.

Now, the Times says, part of that response may have been driven by Kushner.

“Mr. Kushner’s early involvement with dealing with the virus was in advising the president that the media’s coverage exaggerated the threat,” the Times reports.

Later, when Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the response to the coronavirus, Kushner stepped into to attempt to install his own people in the task force, including Hope Hicks, former White House communications director, now working as Kushner’s aide. Originally, when Trump reportedly considered Chris Christie for the role, Kusher pushed for Pence instead. In the past, Kushner has worked to keep Christie out of the Trump administration after the former New Jersey governor put his father, Charles Kushner, behind bars.

“But when Mr. Pence’s chief of staff asked him to help merge the Pence and Trump communications operations because the two-person shop in the vice president’s office found itself overwhelmed and trying to keep up, Mr. Kushner, long critical of the White House communications shop, tried to supplement the vice president’s team with other aides,” the Times says.

At the same time, Kushner hoped to take on a larger role in the crisis a it began to unfold. He reportedly “sought to take on a more expansive role for himself despite his lack of knowledge on the topic and without talking to most of the task force members or public health experts.”

Kushner was reportedly one of the individuals pushing the president to move forward with a ban on travel from Europe. He also advised Trump to declare a national emergency, which critics say should have taken place much earlier than it did.

The Times also says that Kushner was a part of the effort to revealed plans for a national website to inform citizens about the coronavirus, plans for which didn’t exist at the time, catching Google off guard with the announcement. He was a part of an Oval Office address that confused many with its errors.