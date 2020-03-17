Sarah Houchens Lifts Her Shirt To Expose Tiny Waist & Bra: ‘This Too Shall Pass’

Sarah Houchens gave her fans some workout motivation in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. The fitness model showed off her fit physique as she assured her fans that this tough time will pass, while wishing them a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

In the sexy shot, Sarah looked gorgeous she rocked a pair of gray, high-waisted leggings that were so tight they looked painted on. The pants hugged her curvy hips, round booty, and lean legs. She also sported a tan crop top, which she lifted up to expose her white sports bra underneath. The model’s rock hard abs and tiny waist were also on full display in the pic.

The blond bombshell posed with her hip pushed out as she grabbed the sides of her shirt with her hands. She looked away from the camera with a flirty smile as she got steamy for the photo.

Sarah’s long, golden locks were parted to the side and styled in sexy ringlet curls that engulfed her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pic. The application consisted of thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She also added sculpted brows to define the look further. She complemented her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with pink lip gloss.

Many of the model’s 745,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 4,200 times within the first hour. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave Sarah nearly 80 messages.

“That leggings fit so perfect on you,” one fan wrote.

“You’re such a beautiful person inside and out, Sarah!!!” another stated.

“Wow i love your hair and your perfect body,” a third social media user told the model.

“This photo is so pretty. I love it so much. I am hoping that this will pass very quickly and that we can all get back to normal life. Thanks for the words of support,” a fourth comment read.

The model often gives her fans encouraging advice, words of motivation, and fitness inspiration in her racy photos as she shows off her enviable curves in barely-there ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a red string bikini as she bent over a water fountain while telling her fans to stay hydrated. To date, that pic has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 300 comments.