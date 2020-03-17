‘This Is Us’ Stars React To Justin Hartley’s Hilarious Photo After One Disastrous Day Of Self-Quarantine

The actor takes a tumble when he spends a day with himself.

Justin Hartley posted a hilarious new photo to Instagram to show what happens when he’s left alone for too long. The 43-year-old This Is Us star shared a photo that showed him after an unfortunate incident in his home during what is presumed to be a self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the photo, Hartley is sprawled across a hardwood floor with a tall kitchen stool laying on top of them. The actor, who plays Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC drama, is wearing jeans, a gray t-shirt, and bright white sneakers and appears to have his foot caught in the bottom of the stool after taking a major tumble from it. Amazingly, the drink he has in his hand appears to be unscathed.

In the caption to the post, Hartley joked that this is the result of just one day of him being with himself. He credited the candid photo to a “drone.”

In the comments to the pic, Hartley’s This Is Us co-stars had a wide range of reactions.

“I’ll take care of Paisley!!” wrote Hartley’s This Is Us mom, Mandy Moore, as she referenced the actor’s new dog.

“Take your shoes off in the house! Also, are you okay???” asked his TV sister, Chrissy Metz.

“Looks like u had too many Quarantinis,” added Logan Shroyer, the actor who plays teen Kevin on This Is Us.

“Smashed lol,” chimed in Melanie Liburd, who played Hartley’s former love interest, Zoey, on the NBC drama series.

Although Hartley appears to be practicing social distancing amid the health pandemic that is wreaking havoc all over the world, he might need more than Paisley, the sweet dog he introduced to his Instagram fans in February, to get him through the crisis.

Until recently, Hartley was married to actress Chrishelle Stause, but he filed for divorce from his wife of two years last November. Now it appears he is living alone, although he does share joint custody of his daughter, Isabella, with his ex-wife, soap opera actress Lindsay Hartley.

For fans who are concerned about the actor, he did eventually get up. Hartley followed up his stool tumble photo with an Instagram teaser for the next episode of This Is Us. In the caption to the promo, the actor noted that “things are tough right now” for everyone and he added that he could use some good news. Hartley shared that the upcoming episode, titled “After the Fire,” will show fans what life would be like if Jack Pearson had lived.

“And that sounds good to me!!” the This Is Us star wrote.