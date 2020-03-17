White House Official Allegedly Referred To Coronavirus As ‘Kung Flu’ To Asian CBS Reporter

According to a CBS White House correspondent, one official within President Donald Trump’s administration referred to the novel coronavirus as “Kung Flu” this week. Reporter Weijia Jiang shared this on Tuesday morning via her Twitter page and it looks as if the nickname for the virus driving the pandemic is also gaining some traction across social media.

Jiang’s Twitter post detailed that Tuesday morning, an unnamed White House official used the phrase “Kung Flu” in reference to coronavirus in front of her. Jiang, who is Asian, noted that she wonders what White House officials are calling the virus behind her back.

The CBS reporter’s tweet got a lot of attention. Within a couple of hours, it had been liked nearly 75,000 times, a move many seemingly made as a show of support for Jiang. It was shared more than 23,000 times and received more than 9,000 comments.

A number of people encouraged Jiang to name the White House official who used this phrasing. However, so far, she has left the person unnamed.

Quite a few people pushed back against Jiang and her post, calling her a big baby or questioning why this phrase should be considered racist, xenophobic, or offensive.

“Why do you care? There are bigger things going on right now… maybe save the outrage for another day?” criticized one person on Twitter.

Some others responded with other similar names that have also been used to reference the coronavirus in similar ways. For example, nicknames like “WuHuFlu” and “Wuhan Death Germs” were mentioned in Jiang’s responses. In addition, plenty of people accused the CBS reporter of making this up entirely.

This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the “Kung-Flu” to my face. Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 17, 2020

Despite those responses, Jiang did receive a lot of support.

“Trump has 4th graders running our country,” replied one Twitter user.

“The media needs to continue to call this administration out on its xenophobia. Note: the fact Stephen Miller still has a position in this White House is proof of this administration’s xenophobia and racism,” tweeted someone else.

“would be nice if they worked more on how to respond to it and less time coming up with racist names for it,” detailed another response.

Look who I just ran into. Proud to call @Yamiche a colleague and friend ???????? pic.twitter.com/LZfLCnTe38 — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 16, 2020

At this point, Jiang is choosing not to name the White House official who reportedly called the coronavirus Kung Flu. However, others tied to the Trump administration are getting open criticism for how they’re dealing with the pandemic. For example, the president’s daughter, senior adviser Ivanka Trump, posted about having a “camp out” with her kids in the midst of the pandemic. Quite quickly, many people pushed back against Ivanka for sounding tone-deaf.

A search for “Kung Flu” on Twitter shows that this White House official isn’t the only one using the phrase these days. In fact, some people have even incorporated it into their Twitter names and quite a few are tweeting that they find it funny. Jiang certainly didn’t find it funny, and neither did many who follow her work along with her Twitter page.