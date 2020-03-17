Mike Pence Has Been Secretly Meeting With Right-Wing Media To Discuss Trump’s Virus Messaging, Report Says

A new report from The Daily Beast claims that Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed head of the coronavirus task force, has been engaging in direct outreach to conservative social media influencers to help Donald Trump‘s White House with its COVID-19 messaging. The influencers named in the report include MAGA tweeter Dan Bongino, Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer, and former White House official Boris Epshteyn.

According to the report, the strategy began at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) late last month. The following Wednesday, Pence allegedly met with conservative “influencers” in a closed-door meeting at the White House. A source with direct knowledge of the meeting claimed that it included Dongino, Spicer, Epshteyn, and other personalities with a vast social media reach.

Sources cited in the report allegedly said that the team discussed how to use their vast reach on social media to benefit the administration.

“Pence discussed the difficulties the administration was confronting related to producing coronavirus test kits, as well as airline cleaning protocols, nursing-home cleaning measures, and the number of masks the administration hopes are produced by the company 3M,” the report reads.

Per The Daily Beast, the influencers have generally offered positive support for Trump and attacked his critics in the media. For example, Epshteyn accused CNN of attempting to “cause panic” and damage Trump. Elsewhere, Bongino attacked Geraldo Rivera and accused him of pushing “Chinese propaganda” for being critical of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and describing the purported panic that stemmed from Trump’s Oval Office speech.

Last night, @dbongino got into an explosive exchange with Geraldo Rivera on Hannity's show: GERALDO: "Is this the normal that we assassinate the people that we don't like?" BONGINO: "He sent 600 Americans home in body bags, it's not like he showed up late for a birthday party." pic.twitter.com/xWWKQev3dn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 10, 2020

Trump’s coronavirus messaging has received a great deal of criticism. As reported by a recent NPR/Marist poll, 60 percent of Americans say they have little to no trust in the president’s messaging on the pandemic.

“The president rates worst of all groups tested, be it public health officials, state and local leaders or the news media,” the report reads, noting that Trump’s overall job approval rating sits at 43 percent.

The data also reveals a “sharp partisan divide” over the information Trump pushes, with just 8 percent of Democrats and 34 percent of independents saying they trust his messaging. Conversely, approximately 75 percent of Republicans claim to believe the information the president presents.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many of Trump’s prominent supporters are worried that his handling of the coronavirus will harm his chances of re-election. Although such supporters are divided on the severity of the crisis, many appear to be on the same page when it comes to the threat it poses to Trump staying in office.