Steven Mnuchin Says Government Is Looking At ‘Sending Checks To Americans ‘Immediately’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday morning that the federal government is looking into an economic stimulus package that includes checks given to every American adult, possibly in the next couple of weeks, in order to ease the pain wrought by the novel coronavirus.

“Americans need cash now,” he said during a Tuesday press briefing by the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force.

Mnuchin didn’t provide any specifics as to how much money would be included in those checks, or who all would qualify for them. But he did reiterate that providing Americans with an influx of cash helps address two problems: it provides relief to Americans who are struggling to make ends meet during this crisis, and it pumps money into an economy that desperately needs it.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

It’s an idea that’s been floated a couple of times in recent days. For example, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last week tweeted that the loss of income many Americans are suffering these days highlights the need for Universal Basic Income, although she didn’t specify a dollar amount or a method of distribution.

Similarly, as reported by The Inquisitr, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney suggested this week that the Treasury Department take a page out of the history book and send economic stimulus checks to every American adult, as was done during the 2001 and 2008 recessions.

“Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” Romney said.

Mnuchin, meanwhile, is advocating for a stimulus package that goes beyond just checks mailed to Americans.

Specifically, the package he is working on would also include payments to small businesses, and loan guarantees to major industries hit hardest by the nationwide quasi-quarantine, like the airline and hotel industries.

“You can think of this as something like business interruption payments,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin didn’t give a price tag for the stimulus package, which some speculate could cost upwards of $850 billion, but said that it’s “significantly less” than that figure.

Across the country, untold numbers of Americans are laid off or working reduced hours. In order to practice “social distancing” in order to stem the tide of the virus, Americans are avoiding bars, restaurants, hotels, cruise ships, and similar industries. That’s putting those workers, tipped workers in particular, in a tight financial spot, to put it mildly.

Meanwhile, whole industries, such as the sports and cruise industries, are effectively closed for business, causing even further economic hardship.