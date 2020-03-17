‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Delivers Bad News, Gina Begs Rolf To Save Her

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 reveal that there will be some high drama in Salem as the week rolls on.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) have to deliver some bad news to her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Ciara will have to tell Ben that Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) has been released from police custody and that his statement, where he confessed to killing Ben’s sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), has been thrown out.

Evan has now been released on bail and that means that there could be some serious trouble for Ben. Will he be forced to return to prison for a crime that he didn’t commit? Could his execution date be rescheduled?

It looks like Ciara and Ben’s nightmare may not be over just yet. However, fans have learned that Ciara is relentless when it comes to saving Ben and clearing his name. She’ll likely stop at nothing to make sure that he’s cleared of all the charged and released from jail as soon as possible.

This could mean that Ciara will help Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) in his search for Evan, who has disappeared with his son, David.

Meanwhile, Clyde Weston (James Read) will be stunned when Ben tells him that Evan’s real name is Christian Maddox. Clyde will know exactly who Christian is, as the son of his fellow villain and one-time partner, Orpheus. Clyde may decide to tell Ben this news, and if he spills it to Ciara and the Salem police department it would be a huge break in the case.

Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and her boyfriend Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be on high alert as they both return to the Salem police force to help Rafe look for Evan and David. The three of them will put their detective skills to the test as they track the murderer and his devilish father.

In addition, Prince Gina (Kristian Alfonso) will be Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to save her. Gina is currently being held in a hospital as doctors try to figure out how to reverse the brainwashing microchip that Rolf placed into her brain. Now, it seems that Rolf will work with the police to disable the chip and send Princess Gina packing.

It appears that Days of Our Lives fans will have their beloved Hope Brady back in the very near future if Dr. Rolf does the procedure as planned.