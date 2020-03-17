Ivanka Trump Slammed For Photo Of ‘Camp Out’ With Kids Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Crisis

Ivanka Trump posted an image on Twitter of her with her two children having a “camp out” in their living room on Tuesday, but the family photo was met with immediate backlash from critics who say that the image is tone-deaf given the scale of the coronavirus crisis facing Americans.

As the White House has urged people to avoid meeting in groups larger than 10 and schools and businesses across the country have closed their doors, many Americans are hunkering down at home together.

The so-called first daughter shared her experience with social distancing by posting an image showing her under a white sheet, sitting on a pillow with her youngest son in her lap. In front of her, her daughter stands next to the tent pole on a pillow.

“Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out!” she captioned the post. “Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal!”

She urged followers to share their own ideas for making the most of the situation.

“So while everyone scrambles to figure out daycare, bills and toilet paper, you get to play mommy. Can you possibly be any more obtuse?” responded one person.

“Neat Ivanka! You should definitely come to Puerto Rico. We’ve been playing a lot of camping out since the earthquakes. Your father threatened to veto the House aid bill. But no worries, it’s all fun and games!” said another with an accompanying image of make-shift tents.

Others pointed out that the message reinforced the idea that the wealthiest Americans will suffer less during the COVID-19 crisis than those who make less money, particularly since many people who have been forced to remain home after business closures aren’t receiving pay in the meantime.

Still others said that the message was particularly problematic given that the Trump administration has taken heat for separating children from their parents at the border.

As part of the government’s response to the growing pandemic, Ivanka’s father Donald Trump announced that his administration was looking into ways to bolster the economy. His message, as The Inquisitr previously reported, included the promise that the federal government will issue aid to airlines, which have been hit particularly hard by the travel restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the disease. The president also promised to assist other industries, though he didn’t expand on the statement.