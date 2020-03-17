‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, March 16: Steffy Confesses To Brooke & Ridge, Carter Comforts Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 16 features Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) who was with his new family at the wedding after his father left. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) joined Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Douglas. She told her nephew that she was proud of him, per She Knows Soaps. Douglas felt that his father may be mad at him. Steffy answered that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) also had a good side and that he now had a mother to take care of him until he showed it.

Carter Comforts Zoe

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) told Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) that he felt sorry for Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Quinn also noticed that she was hurt by Thomas’ betrayal. Carter opined that one day Zoe would wed a man who deserves her. Later, he joined Zoe and they had a chat. Zoe admitted that she had been misled by Thomas. She had believed that his feelings for her were real. Carter comforted her by saying that better things were in store for her.

Hope broke away from Liam and Douglas to speak to her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She hoped that her mother and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) would still reunite after the wedding. Ridge had now seen his son for who he really was and had even apologized to Brooke. Hope, Liam, and Douglas then left for the cabin.

Steffy Confesses

Brooke asked Steffy what Hope had meant when she told Thomas that she had told them everything. Steffy then admitted that she had gone along with Thomas’ plan to break up Hope and Liam. She confessed that she had kissed Liam so that Hope would see it when she walked in. After she had told Hope and Liam the truth, they had hatched the plan to expose Thomas. After Brooke left, Steffy urged her father to go after Brooke and make up with her.

Douglas’ Special Surprise

At the cabin, Liam and Douglas had a moment alone. He told the boy that he wanted to make this a special night for their family. When Hope returned, Douglas was busy with a project. Liam said that they were finally a family after Hope thanked him for agreeing to be a father-figure in the boy’s life. Douglas reappeared with two homemade “bride” and “groom” t-shirts. He wanted Hope and Liam to get married. Liam agreed and said that they could have the ceremony then and make it official later. Hope agreed and they celebrated.