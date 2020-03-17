Prince Harry Reportedly Could Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus, Now Taking ‘Appropriate Measures’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly being extra cautious after the Duke of Sussex was potentially exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month, The Guardian reports. Although it is not confirmed that the former royal is experiencing symptoms of the virus, he reportedly came in contact with individuals who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the U.K. publication, Harry could have been exposed to the virus in the final days of his royal engagements. On March 6, the duke hugged Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the grand opening of the Silverstone Experience Center. Two days prior to the event, Hamilton attended WE Day U.K. events in London, where he was photographed with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau.

Both the actor and the Canadian prime minister’s wife have since tested positive for coronavirus and are being quarantined. It is unknown if Hamilton tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau, a close friend of Meghan and Harry, announced on Thursday that she tested positive and was self-quarantining. A source then revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “concerned for the health and safety” of Trudeau and others, per Page Six.

It is unknown if the couple recently visited with the Canadian prime minister’s wife during their stay in London.

On Monday, Page Six reported that Meghan and Harry were flying to Canada separately to hunker down in their home for lockdown as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed Canadian borders due to the pandemic. Those who are not citizens or permanent residents of Canada are no longer able to fly into the country.

Though Buckingham Palace did not confirm that Meghan and Harry are self-isolating in Vancouver Island, a source did say that the couple are “taking appropriate measures and following government advice.”

Meanwhile, almost-94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is moving to Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement this week.

“Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the Palace said, per The Guardian.

Scheduled events in the coming months, such as the Maundy service at St George’s Chapel in April and additional garden parties this spring, have been canceled in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s not yet known if Trooping the Color, a major event for the royal family, will take place in June.