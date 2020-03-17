Britney Spears Stuns In Orange Dress As She Sends Prayers Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

On Monday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a stunning new picture of herself as she sent prayers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to the photo sharing social networking site, the Toxic singer stunned in a form fitting orange dress that had only one shoulder strap. She wears her blond hair down and wavy. The singer’s makeup is flawless as she sports dark eyeliner and pink lipstick. She paired the dress with a tight black choker and wore a pair of earrings in her ears. Britney titled her head to the side for the snap and she didn’t flash a smile for the camera, but rather gazed into it. She had her arms down at her sides and placed her left hand on her stomach. She shared a second photo that looked nearly identical to the first. The only difference in the second photo was the colors suggesting that perhaps a filter was used on it.

With her photos, Britney didn’t address the coronavirus pandemic specifically, but did say she was sending out “love and prayers” during what she called a “hard time.”

Britney lives in California where a state of emergency was declared on March 4. Businesses have closed and people have been advised to avoid large crowds to help combat the novel virus. According to the Los Angeles Times, as of Tuesday the death toll due to coronavirus in California had reached 11.

Within the first 16 hours of being posted to Instagram, Britney’s post had over 231,000 likes from her more than 23 million followers. Along with the likes, fans left over 4,100 comments on the post.

“Queen of sending out prayers and love to all the families in this hard time,” one comment read.

“We love you and we hope you’re happy and safe with your family right now,” another comment read which included a pink heart emoji.

Another commenter pitched the idea of Britney putting out some new music during this time when many people find themselves quarantined to their homes.

“We should bop to some new music from you in self quarantine,” the comment read.

While some new music from Britney would be fantastic, especially during this time, fans shouldn’t expect to hear any new tunes from the pop princess anytime soon. Reportedly, the mom-of-two is in “no rush” to record and release new music. She hasn’t released a new album since 2016 when her album Glory was released.