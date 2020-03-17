Tom Brady Rumors: Two NFL Teams ‘Kissing The Rings’ And Offering Big Money, Report Claims

The race for Tom Brady is rumored to be heating up, with a report shortly after the future Hall of Famer announced he was leaving the New England Patriots saying that two teams are “kissing the rings” and offering some big financial commitments.

Brady confirmed early on Tuesday that he was leaving the Patriots, posting a goodbye to the team and its fans on social media. There had been indications for months that Brady was leaning toward leaving the Patriots and finding a new team for the remaining years of his career, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback had not revealed much when asked about his plans.

A new report claims that two teams are close in the running for Brady. The NFL Network’s Michael Giardi wrote on Twitter that it appears to be a two-team race for Brady at the moment, and both are making an aggressive pitch to him.

“I’m told both Tampa Bay (as I reported yesterday) and the LA Chargers showed Tom Brady plenty of love yesterday, both in terms of kissing the rings and making strong financial commitments,” he reported. “Are they it? Or is someone laying in the weeds?”

As Giardi indicated, there could still be more teams entering the race for Brady, but the field appears to have thinned out a bit already. The Tennessee Titans, once seen as a potential destination, decided instead to lock in with Ryan Tannehill after he led them to the playoffs last season. The Indianapolis Colts were also rumored to be in the final stages of a deal for Philip Rivers.

The Chargers had long been pegged as a potential landing spot for Brady, but the Buccaneers have been a late-arriving team to the race. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Tampa has made a strong push with a pitch that includes more than just money. As the Tampa Bay Times reported, the Bucs were seen as going “all in” by offering Brady a high level of control over both personnel decisions and the team’s gameplanning. Brady was given a high level of input with the Patriots, a perk that some insiders said he might not enjoy with a new team, but Tampa appears to have made that a major part of the pitch to Brady.

Earlier reports indicate that Brady wanted to go to a title-contending team, with a focus on winning one more Super Bowl before he retires. It was not clear if either the Chargers or Buccaneers would have an advantage, with both missing out on the playoffs last season.