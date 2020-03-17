NFL News: Drew Brees Returning To Saints Again With New Two-Year Deal

Drew Brees is heading back to New Orleans and the new deal cements him in place.

The coronavirus isn’t stopping the NFL from beginning their new league year, and the New Orleans Saints are getting to work early. Tuesday morning’s big announcement came from Tom Brady as he stated his time with the New England Patriots was officially over. Down in Louisiana, the fans decked out in black and gold were simply happy to hear that Drew Brees had signed a new deal and was locked in for the 2020 season.

ESPN reported that Brees signed a new two-year deal worth approximately $50 million to return to the Saints. The rising price for a good quarterback had many thinking the deal would be worth much more, but Brees gave the Saints a bit of a discount to allow them to work on bringing in other key pieces of the roster.

After last season, the return of Brees for another season was up in the air as he hadn’t yet made his decision. The unfortunate playoff ending for the third year in a row was enough of a reason for everyone to think that #9 would be back for at least one more run at another Super Bowl.

Only two weeks after the Super Bowl came to an end, Brees had already made his decision to come back for another season. A new deal wasn’t yet in place, but he had said that if he was coming back, it was going to be to New Orleans.

Brees’ return almost completely signifies the end of Teddy Bridgewater‘s time in New Orleans as he is an unrestricted free agent. Bridgewater has said that a return to the Saints isn’t out of the question, but he will likely be able to get a lot of money to be the starter elsewhere.

Taysom Hill is a restricted free agent who will likely step into the role of primary back-up to Brees. A first-round tender is expected to be placed on Hill which would give the Saints the right to match any offer made to him by another team, but a new long-term deal could also be reached.

If Hill re-signs with the Saints, he would probably be the ultimate replacement for Brees once he is officially done. The thing is, Brees has said for years that he believes he could play until at least through the age of 45 and he just turned 41 less than two months ago.

The quarterback carousel is a wild one this year in the NFL with some big names on the free agent list. Tom Brady is officially there now and a host of others could end up with new teams before too long. Drew Brees was one of them, but he has chosen to return to the New Orleans Saints where black and gold suits him best.