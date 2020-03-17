‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Reveals How Her Kids Reacted To Her Being Fired From The Show

Briana Culberson and Michael Wolfsmith had very different reactions.

Vicki Gunvalson welcomed Real Housewives creator and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to her podcast series, Whoop It Up with Vicki, last week and during the show, Gunvalson spoke to Cohen about the way in which her two kids, Briana Culberson and Michael Wolfsmith, reacted to the news of her firing in January.

Months after confirming she will not be seen on the upcoming 15th season of the Bravo reality show, on which she’s starred for all of its previous 14 seasons, Gunvalson revealed that her daughter was “sad” while her son was less concerned about the end of her run as a reality star.

“Briana really was a fan favorite. I don’t know you read the stuff that I’ve read, but people love Briana. She’s just solid and she actually was sad for me because she knew how much I loved it,” Gunvalson explained to her former boss.

As for her son, Gunvalson said Wolfsmith was surprised that The Real Housewives of Orange County was still going after 14 years before telling Gunvalson that the show was “nothing” and asking about Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who Gunvalson butted heads with throughout Season 14 due to her racy behavior on the series.

Because Gunvalson had been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County for so long, she and her family were quite close to one another and when Culberson conceived her first child with husband Ryan Culberson, Cohen surprised her by sending her all of the gifts on her baby registry that hadn’t been purchased by guests of her baby shower.

“I have a very emotional reaction every time I see Briana and Michael because I feel like I’ve seen them grow up into these great people. There is just a sweetness to both of them that has never changed. They are good people,” Cohen gushed.

Also during the show, Gunvalson said that while she’s been encouraging Culberson to have more kids, she doesn’t know if she could handle a third child while juggling her full-time job as a nurse.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson recently responded to a fan on Instagram who suggested she continue her reality run with her very own spinoff series, which would follow her and her two kids.

“I’d love to,” Gunvalson replied.

Gunvalson was also sure to tag Cohen and her former production company for The Real Housewives of Orange County, Evolution USA, in her response.