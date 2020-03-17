Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Sparkling Mini Dress

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update that showcased her curves in a sparkling mini dress. Cindy struck a variety of poses that highlighted her assets, and the dress was from the brand Nookie, who Cindy made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The snaps were taken at Hillhaven Lodge in Beverly Hills, California, which Cindy clarified by tagging the venue in the picture. In the first snap, she sidled up to the bar in her scandalously short mini dress. Cindy placed both hands on the bar top and glanced over her shoulder at the camera, arching her back slightly to emphasize her pert derriere. The dress was covered in sequins and clung to her curves before ending just a few inches down her thighs. Cindy’s long locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and her highlighter caught the light. The bar she stood at was illuminated with warm yellow lighting, giving the shot a vintage vibe.

In the second snap, Cindy spread out on a leather couch with a high tufted back and further accentuated her curves. In the third snap, she raised both hands above her head and grasped a disco ball hanging from the ceiling. The third shot also showed off a bit more of the front of Cindy’s dress. The one-shoulder look had a high neckline that covered up her cleavage, but a belt detail at the waist accentuated her hourglass physique.

Cindy’s fourth snap showcased a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and she rocked a more serious expression. A delicate bracelet was visible on one of her forearms, and she had subtle hoop earrings in as well.

The bombshell finished the post off by sharing a few more poses, alternating between goofy shots in which she appeared to be having a blast and more serious, sexy pictures. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 6,800 likes within just 26 minutes. The post also received 139 comments in the same time span.

“Such a beautiful babe,” one fan commented, followed by heart eyes emoji and heart emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning Beautiful as always,” another fan added.

“Looks so fun!” another fan said, loving the vibe of her Instagram photoshoot.

“This makes me want to play disco music and dance,” one follower commented.

Whether she’s rocking a mini dress or a bikini, Cindy isn’t afraid to show off her curves in revealing attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a snap in which she was soaking up the sun in a barely-there tie-dye bikini.