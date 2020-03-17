Jared Leto Just Learned About The Coronavirus Pandemic After Returning From 12-Day Meditation Retreat

Jared Leto is just now learning about the coronavirus pandemic after returning from a nearly two-week isolated meditation retreat.

The Suicide Squad actor took to his Instagram on Monday night to share a message with his 10.3 million followers upon being updated on the global health crisis. The note was written in bold, white lettering against a plain black background. In it, the 48-year-old explained that he had been on a “silent meditation” in the desert for the last 12 days with no phone, and had no idea of anything going on outside of the facility that he was staying in.

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world,” Leto wrote. “One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least.”

The actor continued, revealing that he had spent the last day catching up with friends and family around the world to understand more about what he had missed during his last two weeks in isolation. He finished up his post with a sweet message to his fans.

“Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe,” the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman concluded.

He captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of the upload, where some warned the Hollywood star of the world he was returning to.

“Dude welcome back. Sorry the world went sideways,” wrote OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

“You were better off staying in the desert. This is madness,” said another fan.

Others offered their own sentiments to the actor during this difficult time.

“Hope all your family is safe and doing well and you’ll be safe,” a third follower commented.

A fourth person advised Leto not to panic, and to remember to wash his hands.

Leto is likely one of only a handful of people just now learning about the escalation of COVID-19. It was first detected in Wuhan, China back in November, and within a matter of months has spread throughout the world. The first case in the United States was detected in a man in Washington State back in January. As of yesterday, there have been 3,487 reported cases, 68 of which have resulted in death.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among others, has recommended that Americans practice social distancing by staying at home and avoiding large groups of people in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible. Leto took to his Twitter and Instagram Stories yesterday to offer his followers something to do during this time — meditate.

The star reposted a message from Sean Brecker, the CFO of the health and wellness company Headspace that specializes in the practice. In the tweet, Brecker revealed that the company would be offering a free selection of “meditation and mindfulness content” in order to “help tackle stress during the current global crisis.” The entire app is also being offered free of charge to all public health officials.