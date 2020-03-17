Dr. Oz Advises That Quarantined Couples ‘Have Sex’ To Reduce Tension, Says ‘Maybe You’ll Make Some Babies’

'The best solution is, have sex. You'll live longer, get rid of the tension...' he said.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Oprah Winfrey’s favorite doctor and long a staple on afternoon TV, recommends that American couples have sex with each other in order to fight off boredom, depression, and domestic strife while stuck inside due to coronavirus panic. As an added bonus, nine months from now all that sex may result in a new crop of babies.

A TMZ reporter caught up with the doctor on the streets of New York City — where, perhaps not coincidentally, there were few other people around — and asked him what Americans should do to keep from going stir crazy as we all try to stay at home as much as possible to curtail the spread of the virus.

Oz’s advice was pretty straightforward: don’t just watch mind-numbing TV. Instead, step out of your comfort zone. Learn a new language or skill, such as programming. Read a book about a topic you might not have previously cared about, such as philosophy. Get better at one of the tasks you’d normally do at work.

“Get smart. Don’t just watch escapism television,” he said.

And if there’s marital or relationship strife, or to nip it in the bud, go for a roll in the hay, he says.

“The best solution, if you’re holed up your significant other, quarantined, is to have sex. You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension,” he said, adding that couples who do so will have some stories to tell later on.

And as an added bonus, for hetero couples of childbearing age anyway, they’ll make babies.

Of course, Dr. Oz isn’t the first person to note the connection between the nationwide sort-of quarantine going on, and the fact that we may be seeing the “results” of it in nine months. You may have recently seen a meme that’s going around about that very thing.

And of course, later commenters noted that, when those “coronials” reach adolescence, they’ll be the Quaran-teens.

Back in New York with Dr. Oz, the TMZ reporter also asked if it’s safe for couples to have sex with each other during a pandemic. Dr. Oz responded that if two people who live in the same home, if one of them has the virus, the other has it. And if they’re both upright, then they’re both safe, so there’s no real risk of couples passing the virus between each other.

“There’s no harm in having sex. It’s probably better for you than not having sex,” he said.