Cuban Brunette Aylen Alvarez Brings In The Heat In Skimpy Sheer Bodysuit And ‘Targaryen’ Jacket

Aylen Alvarez showed off her incredible fashion sense on Monday, March 16, with her most recent Instagram post. The Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself in her best urban chic style, which included a skimpy bodysuit and a “Targaryen” jacket.

The photo showed Alvarez — who also goes by Aylen Davis on social media — standing on a sidewalk in front of an elegant building. The model had her hips cocked to one side and the one leg open slightly in the opposite direction, in a fierce pose that showcased her shapely lower body. Alvarez looked straight-on at the camera with intent eyes and lips barely parted. The model didn’t include a geotag to show where the picture was taken.

Alvarez rocked an all-black outfit for an edgy look. She had on a skimpy bodysuit in semi sheer lace, which was solid enough in the chest area to cover her breasts. The top boasted cutouts just below the chest with a strap that zigzagged down it that exposed her underboob. The suit featured a low-cut neckline and a plunging detail in the middle that bared quite a bit of Alvarez’s ample cleavage. The thin strings contoured her chest, creating large cutouts that further emphasized her buxom figure.

Over her bodysuit, the brunette bombshell sported a black velvet jacket detailed with stones that created flower-like patterns on the sleeves, pockets and shoulders, and rectangles along the fronts. In the caption, Alvarez shared that her jacket is from Dennis Maglić and is called the “Targaryen Jacket.” A quick look on the brand’s website revealed that the jacket sells for 199.00 €, or about $218.

On her lower body, Alvarez had on a pair of pleather mini shorts that sat high on her midsection, hugging her about the waist. She completed her look with a light-colored high heeled shoes that balanced the darkness of the ensemble.

Alvarez wore her silky brown hair parted slightly on the right and styled down. She also opted to wear a full face of makeup, including dark liner and mascara that added extra depth to her gaze.

Since going live, the photo has garnered about 42,000 likes and more than 550 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans and followers. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her style and to express their admiration for Alvarez.

“You look amazing babe,” one user wrote, including hands raised emoji after the words.

“Pretty mama,” replied another one, trailing the comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.