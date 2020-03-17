Victoria Villarroel Lies On Sand In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini

Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant Victoria Villarroel took to her Instagram page Tuesday, March 17, and wowed her 1.1 million followers with a new sizzling beach snap. The Venezuelan beauty rocked an animal-print bikini that exposed her amazing body, much to the delight of her fans.

In the new social media post, the 28-year-old hottie looked amazing in a tiger-print two-piece bathing suit. The top featured triangle-cut cups that barely held her chest, and had tiny straps that tied around her back. She sported matching bikini bottoms that sat high on her slender hips, highlighting her flat abs and slim waist.

In the brand new photo, Victoria was enjoying the warm sunshine in her skimpy bikini while lying on the sand with her arms raised and knees folded. The beautiful blue sky and some lush greenery were visible in the distance behind her.

Although the model was lying down with her hair partly covered, it seemed like she kept her brunette locks up in a sleek ponytail. She was also make-up free and jewelry-free, which made perfect sense as the stunner simply enjoyed her time on the beach.

In the caption, Victoria mentioned that she was “missing” being at the beach, specifically on a faraway “island,” drinking her favorite “rosé.”

As many of the model’s fans know, she is an outdoorsy person, and with the COVID-19 problem and most of the states on lockdown, she was missing her normal life traveling, spending time with friends, and going to work shoots.

Many of her celebrity friends, such as Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, expressed their mutual feelings on the situation and wrote in the comments section. Fans and followers also dropped encouraging messages, while some others raved about her stunning physique.

From the last 16 hours of being live on the social media platform, the latest post racked up more than 113,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“Same here. I feel like the world is shutting down, but we have to do this. By the way, you’re so beautiful!” one of her online admirers wrote.

“I feel you so much. I admire you. Many positive vibes for you and your family!” another fan commented on the post.

“I wish we can just pack and go, but sadly, all we have to do is wait. On a lighter note, you look so stunning! I don’t think I can pull off that bikini,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comments section.

“You are a goddess. Sending virtual kisses and hugs to you,” a fourth Instagram follower added.