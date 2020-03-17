WWE News: Three Huge New Matches Announced For Empty Arena ‘WrestleMania 36’ – Updated Card

After finally knowing the fate of the event, new matches have been announced.

The wrestling world known as WWE has been turned upside-down in the last 24 hours with WrestleMania 36 in Tampa being canceled. The event will now take place at the WWE Performance Center in front of an empty arena, and three new matches have been added to the card. Time had been standing still with the status of the event up in the air, but with a decision being made, the rest of the card is being built.

Late on Monday afternoon, the official announcement was made to cancel WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event has been moved to Orlando and will take place with no fans in attendance which is for the safety and health of everyone.

With a decision finally being made, Monday Night Raw took place with no fans around, but it did finally announce some new matches.

After months of being built up, Kevin Owens accepted Seth Rollins’ challenge for a match at WrestleMania 36. The two will battle it out at the biggest event of the year, but will any of either superstar’s back-up be around to help them?

Even if Owens doesn’t have anyone watching his back, he is fighting Rollins on his “home turf” at the PC as reported by the official website of WWE. Owens can’t forget, though, that Rollins knows the yellow brand well as he was the first-ever NXT Champion once the brand was introduced.

WWE

During the empty-arena Raw, another match was confirmed as well and it will have The Undertaker facing AJ Styles. The two men have been building up a program over the last few weeks, and on Monday, the contract was officially signed to confirm everything for WrestleMania 36.

Opening up Raw was Edge who was not happy after Randy Orton attacked his wife a couple of weeks ago. Their feud continued here as Edge challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 which will likely be accepted within the next week.

With WWE now knowing where their big pay-per-view will take place, the card has started filling up and more matches will be added in the next two weeks.

Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 36 as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020: