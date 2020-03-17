Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Is ‘Washing Away My Worries’ In Alluring Trio Of Snaps

Katelyn Runck has some advice to share with her followers and she is doing it while sharing a steamy set of photos via her Instagram page. The brunette fitness model shared the photos on Tuesday morning and her fans quickly took notice.

In her caption, Katelyn quipped that she is washing away her worries. The gorgeous model urged her followers to let go of any regret over what they were unable to take care of the prior day, instead looking ahead to what can be accomplished in the new day.

That caption clearly resonated with many of Katelyn’s fans. However, it appears that the photos and sexy poses perhaps had even more of an impact on everybody.

The trio of salacious snapshots featured Katelyn posing outdoors in a setting that looked as if it might have been near the ocean. She is standing at the bottom of a flight of stairs, under an outdoor shower.

In the first photo, Katelyn gazed seductively toward the camera as her brunette locks cascaded down her back. She stood with her back arched slightly, one arm bent with her hand grazing her hair.

The 28-year-old North Dakota native wore a nude-colored coverup that was sheer enough to give fans a peek at the curves of her insanely fit physique underneath. She also wore a patterned set of bikini bottoms that appeared to be skimpy enough to cover just the bare essentials.

In the first photo, Katelyn’s loose-fitting coverup hugged the curves of her ample bosom. In the second photo, Katelyn had the coverup open and swept back behind her.

The fitness model cupped her bare breasts with her hands and stood with one leg bent and placed slightly ahead of the other. This positioning accentuated Katelyn’s chiseled abs and muscular legs.

Finally, in the third photo, Katelyn stood in a position that showcased her long, lean frame and taut tummy. She had the coverup pulled forward just enough to cover her breasts while the rest of the flowy material followed the curves of her hips and pert derriere.

Within just the first 30 minutes after Katelyn shared this trio of sultry photos, nearly 15,000 of her 2.1 million followers had already shown their love for it. In addition, nearly 700 comments poured in containing nothing but love.

“Absolutely stunning photo of absolutely gorgeous woman…#1 one of your best ever!!!” declared one of Katelyn’s fans.

“I’m running out of adjectives to describe your beauty! My [heart emoji] race’s EVERYTIME you come up in a new outfit!” praised another follower.

Katelyn’s bikini and lingerie shots almost always generate a lot of heat and this new trio of photos is clearly no exception.