Tarsha Whitmore Puts Fit Figure On Display In A Smoking Hot Mini Fashion Show

Tarsha Whitmore’s most recent Instagram share shows her flaunting her killer curves in a number of scandalous outfits for what appeared to be a mini-fashion show. In the caption of the brand new post that was added to her feed, the 19-year-old shared that she was modeling a number of different pieces from retailer Bo and Tee, who are known for their seamless workout apparel including bras, crop tops, and leggings.

Much to the delight of her 800,000-plus fans, Whitmore posted the clip to her IGTV where she modeled a number of different looks from the brand. In the first video in the series, the 19-year-old rocked a coordinating peach set that featured a v-neck bra as well as a pair of matching spandex. Channeling her inner Kylie Jenner, the Australian beauty struck a number of seductive poses while looking into the camera. At one point, she even showed off some of her hot dance moves for fans since the clip was set to music.

The revealing top showed off the model’s sun-kissed skin and well as her perky chest. In one portion of the clip, Whitmore tugged at the waistband of her pants to reveal her sculpted abs for the camera. The next look in the shoot was included the same style top and bottom, only in white. Shortly after that, Whitmore moved on to another peach set that included leggings instead of shorts.

The 19-year-old looked radiant while sporting a thick layer of black mascara on the top and bottoms of her lashes. She filled in her eyebrows with makeup as well and added a light pink blush to her defined cheek bones. The model completed her makeup application with her usual shiny pink lipgloss. Her long, highlighted waves were worn down and slightly curled and they fell well past her chest. The brand new social media update has been a hit among her fans so far, earning 11,000 likes and 170-plus comments.

“Wow so beautiful and I love the colour,” one follower raved, adding a number of different emoji.

“Beautiful woman make live better too live in this world,” a second fan added.

“Forever obsessed with you,” one more gushed, alternating between flame and heart-eye emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Whitmore enjoyed a tropical getaway to Thailand where she shared a number of bikini-clad photos with fans including one where she straddled a jet ski with one of her pals. Like the latest addition to her feed, that post garnered thousands of likes and comments for the popular influencer.