Kris Jenner Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Thanks Healthcare Workers For Their Service

Kris Jenner tested negative for coronavirus on Monday after being exposed to the respiratory illness at a party with music executive Sir Lucian Grainge, who tested positive for coronavirus. According to Page Six, the 64-year-old momager attended Grainge’s birthday party several weeks ago with “close friends” of Grainge, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, music producer Irving Azoff, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

Grainge was hospitalized with the coronavirus two weeks after turning 60. Though Jenner did not experience any symptoms of coronavirus — fever, cough, and shortness of breath — she took a test on Monday to confirm that she did not have the illness after being in close contact with Grainge.

“Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus,” said a source close to Jenner. The source added that though everyone who attended the party was concerned about Grainge, “everyone else in the group is fine.”

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Jenner has not specifically commented on getting tested for the coronavirus, but posted a message on her Instagram, thanking healthcare workers for their service.

“Thank you to all of our healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses on the front lines for your dedication and service during this time.”

She ended the post by telling everyone to “stay kind,” and that “we are all in this together.” She captioned the post “Thank you all,” along with a heart emoji. The post has been liked by over 200,000 people and has received several comments including one from a longtime friend, Faye Resnick.

“Yes, thank you all so much,” Resnick wrote, adding an angel emoji at the end. Another user thanked Jenner for her post, adding that she is an ER nurse and is “grateful” that so many people are keeping healthcare workers in their thoughts. Another user shouted out her daughter who works in the healthcare field, and thanked healthcare workers “on the front lines.”

Other comments on Jenner’s post wished her well, commented with multiple heart emojis, and urged her to take care of herself.

Jenner joins a growing list of celebrities speaking out about the coronavirus. On Monday, former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video on Twitter about the importance of staying home during the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, Schwarzenegger feeds two of his pets — a mini donkey named Lulu and a mini horse named Whiskey — and tells his 4.4 million followers to stay indoors, especially if you are over the age of 65. The 72-year-old added that it was important to listen to medical professionals on what to do to slow the spread of the virus.